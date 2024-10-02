Crash, car fire leaves 1 dead on I-20 in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — One person died after an early morning crash in Douglasville.

Douglasville police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it responded to a car crash and subsequent car fire on Innerstate-20 at Chapel Hill Road at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The exact circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields covered this Red Alert crash for Channel 2 Action News This Morning which shut down interstate for several hours.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

