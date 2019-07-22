Coroner accused of not reporting child death cases correctly

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County coroner has enlisted the help of a civil rights organization amid a court citation that claims she has failed to properly report child death cases.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr uncovered new records in which the coroner's supporters tell prosecutors they believe she’s been the target of complaints with “racial undertones” since her 2016 election.
Exclusive-New court records:Douglas Co.coroner Rene Godwin has enlisted help of civil rights org that believes there’s a pattern of “racial undertones” behind years of complaints.This as she’s due in court for allegations she’s failed to properly report child death cases @wsbtv 6 pic.twitter.com/iiylP8SUkA— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 22, 2019
