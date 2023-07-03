Child injured after driver leads troopers on chase crashing into SUV on I-20

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said a child was hurt when a car troopers were chasing hit an SUV.

The incident happened Saturday on I-20 in Lithia Springs.

According to GSP, troopers tried to stop a blue BMW on I-20 West near mile marker 43 for a speeding violation.

Police said the driver of the BMW, later identified as Jaci Rashad Williams, did not stop when officers tried to pull him over for speeding.

Authorities said Williams began driving recklessly, passing other cars without the headlights on.

Williams then crashed into a black Nissan Rogue, causing both vehicles to spin out onto the north shoulder and hit a guardrail.

The BMW spun back across the travel lanes and hit the median guardrail.

The child in the Nissan was injured and taken to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital for medical treatment.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Officials did not release the identities of the child who was injured or the driver. They also did not release information about the child’s condition.

