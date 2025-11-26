Center for those with learning disabilities might close as building goes onto the market

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville center that has been providing care for seniors and individuals with learning disabilities for over a decade is facing closure as the building they operate in is now for sale and beyond their financial reach.

In Loving Hands Adult Day and Health, co-owned by Judy Robinson, has been a haven for those needing compassionate care since its inception 12 years ago.

The center was established after Robinson’s personal experience with her mother’s stroke, which highlighted the need for trustworthy care facilities.

“They need somewhere that they can go bring their loved one to where they can trust someone to take care of them,” she told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

The center has become a second home for many, offering a sense of community and belonging.

Kate Carnes said her two sons have found a place where they belong after being left behind post-high school.

“We found them. And just got welcomed in here, and it really felt like family,” she said.

However, the center’s future is uncertain as the building’s owner has decided to retire and sell the property, leaving the center in a precarious position.

The asking price for the building is beyond what the center can afford, putting the continuity of their services at risk.

“I want them to stay here. I want us to stay in the community,” Robinson said.

The center is now seeking community support to help them remain open, with hopes that collective efforts can provide a solution.

“It doesn’t have to be just one person. It could be everybody,” Carnes said.

You can click here to donate.

