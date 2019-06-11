ALERT! Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 70-year-old man.
Authorities said Ronald Avery was last seen Monday at 6 p.m. in the area of Del Ridge Drive. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and no shoes.
Avery has gray hair, a beard and brown eyes. Investigators said he has diminished mental capacity.
Anyone with information on Avery’ is urged to call 770-949-5656.
