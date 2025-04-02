After Douglasville antique market closes, vendors are looking for their money

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An antique and art mall in Douglasville has closed after years of offering customers unique art, furniture, and other goods.

In the wake of the closure of Ben’s Antiques & Market, some vendors said they are still waiting for their final paychecks.

While the market closed to the public last month, vendors had until March 31 to move out.

Vendors such as Patricia Almond, who sold custom furniture, said the income from her sales is vital to supporting her family.

“I’m missing money that could help cover bills at home—like the electric bill, water bill, or groceries,” Almond explained.

Other vendors, like John Eachus, said they are still waiting for payments from sales made in March, along with a partial rent refund.

“That’s the difference between having all my bills paid each month or having my water and utilities cut off,” Eachus said.

The owner of the market, Ben Haverty, told Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter that all vendors will receive their final commission checks by the end of April, including any rent money owed for the time the market was not open to the public.

“In 10 years, we have never missed paying a dealer their commission checks, and we do not plan to now. Going out of business is painful and slow,” Haverty said in a statement.

Vendors like Ann Maria Chin argue that the delay in payments is unacceptable.

“Regardless of the circumstances, there is an agreement. You can’t take our money for products sold,” Chin said.

Haverty also shared with Kleinpeter that he has been using his own funds to ensure all vendors are paid while battling a decrease in revenue over the past several months.

Vendors shared that they typically make 90% of the sale price of their goods, with the market taking a 10% commission. Rent varies for each vendor, depending on booth size.

