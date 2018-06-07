  • Douglas County neighborhood swamped with unbearable stench, neighbors say

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County residents are outraged by a foul smell they believe is raw sewage spilling into their backyards and the creek that flows through their neighborhood. 

    Residents in Lithia Springs called Channel 2 Action News to bring attention to a potential health hazard as their frustration with local agencies heightens. 

    They said they were getting the runaround from the county and the Environmental Protection Agency.

    Channel 2’s Carl Willis is pushing for answers on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.

