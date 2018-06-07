Douglas County neighborhood swamped with unbearable stench, neighbors say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County residents are outraged by a foul smell they believe is raw sewage spilling into their backyards and the creek that flows through their neighborhood.
Residents in Lithia Springs called Channel 2 Action News to bring attention to a potential health hazard as their frustration with local agencies heightens.
They said they were getting the runaround from the county and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Douglas County residents say their neighborhood is swamped with an unbearable stench. They think the source is flowing into a woman's backyard and a creek that cuts through the community. Residents' frustration with local agencies and what we saw when we visited- after the game. pic.twitter.com/CiEOv47eYP— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) June 7, 2018
