Douglas County GOP leader hospitalized after getting hit by wrong-way driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County GOP leader is recovering in the intensive care unit after he was hit by a wrong-way driver.

William Jones serves as the chairman for the Douglas County Republican Party. GOP leaders said Jones was leaving a political event on Tuesday night when the crash happened.

A wrong-way driver crashed into his car, sending him and a friend to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

“He has shattered the pelvis, both hips, and an ankle. He also has internal bleeding. He will be expected to have somewhere from 5-8 surgeries to repair the extensive damage,” friends wrote on the page.

On Thursday, Jones’ wife gave an update saying that doctors hoped to move him out of the ICU by Friday. She thanked the community for all their calls, texts and prayers.

Jones’ family and friends have set up the GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

