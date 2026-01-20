Double homicide under investigation after 2 found shot at Georgia intersection

PELHAM, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of two men as homicides in southwest Georgia.

According to the GBI, the Pelham Police Department asked for assistance investigating the deaths of Desmond Daniels and Tobias McIntyre.

Both men were found shot dead at the intersection of Castleberry Street and Cannon Street in Pelham.

GBI said the investigation is open and active and the bodies of Daniels and McIntyre will be autopsied at the GBI Crime Lab as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or call Mitchell County 911.

