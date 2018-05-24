  • Doraville residents file federal lawsuit to fight 'excessive fines and fees'

    By: Allie Goolrick

    Updated:

    Channel 2 Action News has learned that four Doraville residents have filed a federal lawsuit against the city for charging what they say are excessive fines and fees. 

    They said officials are 'policing for profit,' or relying on fines, fees and forfeitures to fund the city. 

    One resident even said she faced jail time for cracks in her driveway. 

    Channel 2’s Lori Wilson is learning what residents are doing to fight back, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

