DOJ investigating Medicare billing practices at UnitedHealthcare

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the nation’s largest health insurer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, UnitedHealthcare’s billing practices are under investigation.

The investigation is focused on the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

This civil fraud investigation is looking into alleged extra payments based on a diagnosis on Medicare Advantage plans.

As of 2024, over 30 million Americans over age 65 were enrolled in Advantage Plans.

That’s more than half of all eligible participants.

Despite their popularity, Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said traditional Medicare plans are the better choice.

“Some of the plans have not been making enough money, so they’re cutting back on benefits, making it even more important for your enrollment next year that you can compare the doctors available and the benefits available under your plan,” Howard said.

It is important to note that United Healthcare is not the only company that offers Medicare Advantage Plans.

A spokesperson for United Healthcare told Channel 2 that they are unaware of any new probe.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on this story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group