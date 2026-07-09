DOJ appears to threaten state election officials if non-citizens are voting in Georgia

ATLANTA — A day after a judge ruled that the U.S. Department of Justice could not have the contact information of Fulton County elections workers, the DOJ is still demanding information from the State of Georgia.

The government wants proof that non-citizens are not voting in Georgia.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot obtained a copy of a letter from the DOJ to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding to know what his office is doing to ensure non-citizens are not voting, followed by a threat of legal action.

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“State elections officers, including the chief election officer of the state, could be criminally prosecuted for aiding and abetting the violation of these provisions,” the letter read in part.

Raffensperger has long championed only allowing citizens to vote.

“[He] has led the nation in keeping American elections for American citizens only,” his spokesperson said.

The DOJ is still investigating Fulton County for allegations of 2020 presidential election fraud, which included an FBI raid on the election hub in January.

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Georgia State University law professor Dr. Clark Cunningham called the federal judge’s ruling a rebuke of the Trump Administration.

“The judge could have ruled for the county on more narrow grounds, but he’s used very, very strong language to rebuke the Department of Justice for this attempt to use the grand jury subpoena to gain personal information of election workers,” he said. “Very, very strong rebuke of the president.”

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