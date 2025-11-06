Dogs at Fulton, DeKalb shelters at risk of being put down Thursday

ATLANTA — Fulton County and DeKalb County animal services said they are urgently seeking homes for 45 dogs due to overcrowding at their shelters.

Fulton County Animal Services is over capacity by 21 dogs, while DeKalb County Animal Services is 24 dogs over capacity. These dogs must find homes by Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. to avoid euthanasia, the shelters say.

Many dogs at Fulton County Animal Services have been at risk for weeks, allowing staff to learn about their personalities and gather detailed notes to help find them suitable homes.

Both shelters are urging the public to adopt or foster dogs.

Fulton County Animal Services at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW in Atlanta has successfully found a few homes recently, which has helped reduce their numbers slightly, but they remain over capacity.

Fulton County’s shelter said Monday that they received156 dogs and 68 cats into the shelter in just one week.

DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee, is experiencing high intake levels, contributing to their current overcapacity situation.

