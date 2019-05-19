Do you have student debt? This app wants to help you pay it off

Right now, the United States has a $1.5 trillion student loan debt crisis. So imagine if you could pay off your loan simply by playing a trivia game on your phone.
It's called Givling and it's basically a crowdsourcing app. Everyone gets two free games a day and you earn points with trivia -- and also by watching ads and shopping with sponsors.
One woman says she won $50,000.
"It'll go directly to my lender and I'll just watch that balance drop," she said.
The app does have its critics. MONDAY AT 4: We're looking at the concerns players have about the whole process.
