0 Direct MARTA service to airport resumes after derailed train removed

After a MARTA train derailed on a raised track near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport four days ago, direct transit service has finally been restored.

MARTA spokesman Lyle Harris confirmed Saturday morning that the agency is running rail service to and from the Airport station on the Gold Line, and riders no longer have to take shuttles from the College Park station.

However, Red Line riders traveling south from North Springs must transfer to the Gold Line at the Lindbergh station. Passengers who want to take the Red Line to points north of Lindbergh must take the Gold Line to Lindbergh and then switch.

Crews used a crane Thursday night to remove the two disabled cars from the track. On Friday, MARTA was on the scene fixing the rail line.

The service woes started about 9 p.m. Tuesday when an out-of-service train derailed and got stuck on the tracks just north of the Airport station. The conductor was the only person on board and was not injured.

For most of the week, buses and trains ferried passengers between the College Park and Airport stations.

Preliminary findings suggest the train, which consisted of six cars, was heading in the right direction with four cars crossing the interlocking without incident.

It appears the sixth rail car failed to follow the proper route, which resulted in the derailment of that car and the partial derailment of the fifth rail car, according to MARTA.

MARTA had urged customers to “please allow 30 additional minutes of travel time.”

This article was written by J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.