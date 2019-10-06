0 Diehard Braves fan pens inspirational movie script based on love of home team

Dennis Klein, 83, is a lifelong Braves fan. His love of the team and baseball inspired him to write a movie script based on the rise, fall and comeback of an All-Star pitcher.

"It's a lot of joy, a lot of tears. It's a rollercoaster ride," Klein said.

"Hall of Fame" tells the fictional story of Joe Tobias, a little league pitching wizard who breaks records of every kind.

Armed with a unique throwing style, and mesmerizing pitch, he ascends through the minor leagues to play with the Atlanta Braves.

But a few years later, a serious spring injury leads to the possibility of the Braves letting him go. Overcome with depression, he turns to drinking, loses his family and winds up on streets.

But another Braves player, who admired Tobias, takes him under his wing and helps him return to baseball. After a jaw dropping performance in the senior league, the Braves bring him back.

Tobias and the player who saved him from self-destruction, go on to lead the Braves to a World Series

Championship.

Klein says it's a story about baseball, kindness and the triumph of the human spirit.

"It kind of gives redemption to someone who is hurting, who may feel hopeless, to give them hope." said Klein

The senior script writer already has two famous actors in mind to play the lead roles.

"Mark Walberg as Joe Tobias and Denzel Washington as John Bentley. Those two would be great together." said Klein.

A major film studio has express some interest in Klein's script. He's hoping his emotional and inspiring story will someday play on the big screen.

"This would be the climax of my dreams. It's a family film that will touch the lives of everyone who sees it."

As for the Braves prospects in the playoffs?

"If they get past the Cardinals, they have a good shot at the World Series," Klein said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.