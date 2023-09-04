Did you feel it? Earthquake shakes North Georgia border

MORGANTON, Ga. — If you were up around the Blue Ridge area on Sunday afternoon, you may have felt a bit of a rumble.

A 2.0 earthquake hit the small city of Morganton in the North Georgia mountains, the USGS said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Morganton is right along the Georgia state line with Tennessee and North Carolina.

For those who live in the area, the small earthquake probably felt “like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that pass quickly,” the USGS said.

For those further away, it probably wasn’t felt at all. But if you did feel it, it was like “a subtle gentle shake or two that is easier to feel if you’re still and sitting down.”

In the last year, there have been a total of 20 earthquakes across the state, EarthquakeTrack.com says.

