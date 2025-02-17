Destructive winds snap power poles, trees in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A storm packing gale force winds swept through Hogansville in Troup County early Sunday, toppling dozens of trees and power poles and powerlines in several neighborhoods.

“I walked out on the porch and just got an eerie feeling. I went back in and woke up my husband. The lights went off immediately and it sounded like a training coming through the yard and all you heard was all the power poles and trees snapping,” said neighbor Laura Norwood.

Much of the damage was on Oak Street in downtown Hogansville.

“We had one house in the city hit by a tree,” said Hogansville Police Chief Jeff Sheppard.

Sheppard told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that one of his officers was hurt after his patrol car crashed into a fallen tree. He says while the car was totaled, the officer was doing OK.

“We sent our officer to the hospital, and he was treated for minor injuries and released,” said Chief Sheppard.

Sheppard says his department received about 100 calls early Sunday on fallen trees, powerlines, and power outages. A local grocery store also lost power, forcing the disposal of a number of refrigerated food items.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service surveyed the damage Monday and concluded it was not caused by a tornado but by straight-line winds up to 60 miles per hour.

