Deputy airlifted to hospital after attack by suicidal woman, sheriff says

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy suffered serious injuries when she was attacked while responding to a suicidal woman, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Authorities told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the deputy went to a home on Saturday after someone called 911 to report that their family member was attempting to commit suicide. 

    When the deputy arrived, officials said the woman attacked the deputy, by hitting her with a bottle. The deputy was injured and had to be airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center. 

