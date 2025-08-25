Deputies say man will get bunk next to his friend after bringing marijuana to Georgia jail

BRYAN COUTY, Ga. — A man attempting to bail out a friend ended up being arrested himself after bringing drugs into a Georgia jail, deputies said.

Bryan County deputies said a man arrived at the jail last week with suitcases and a duffel bag that had a strong odor of marijuana.

This drew attention from those in the lobby, prompting him to move the bags outside, according to authorities.

Despite his attempt to relocate the bags, the smell had already alerted authorities.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows K9 Vasko quickly detecting the illegal items in the duffel bag.

Inside the bag, deputies said they found a felony amount of marijuana and a gun, leading to the man’s arrest.

He was charged with two counts of crossing guard lines with illegal narcotics and a firearm, felony possession of marijuana over an ounce, and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Neither the suspect’s nor his friend’s identity was released.

“Friendly reminder: If you’re planning to visit the sheriff’s office, please don’t bring your stash and your gun. That’s not how you help your buddy get out of jail. That’s how you make sure you get a bunk right next to them,” the BCSO said.

