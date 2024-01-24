Deputies find dead dog and snake, other animals malnourished at Georgia home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Over the weekend, Georgia deputies found several malnourished dogs they say were neglected by their owners.

On Sunday, Monroe County deputies arrived at a home on Bar None Road and found a dead dog, a dead snake, several malnourished dogs and a cat.

Deputies said there were horrible conditions, unlivable conditions at the home, which included feces, urine, and covering the floor. One of the dogs found was so malnourished that it appeared as if it hadn’t eaten in weeks, deputies said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the dead snake had appeared to have been eaten by one of the dogs.

The owners of the animals were identified as 31-year-old Robert Wood and 36-year-old Sabrina Parks. Warrants have been issued for both of them.

Anyone who knows Wood or Parks is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit at 478-994-7593 or 478-994-7048. You can also contact the department through Facebook, Instagram or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office App, where you may remain anonymous

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta flight from Atlanta loses nose wheel during attempted takeoff, FAA confirms

©2023 Cox Media Group