Foggy start to Wednesday, flood watch issued as heavy rain expected in next few days

After a few quiet days, a wet weather pattern is starting back up in metro Atlanta this week.

A Flood Watch will go into effect on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and remain in place through Friday at 7 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says most areas could see two to four inches of rainfall, with higher amounts possible later in the week.

We are tracking the rainy week ahead LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Low visibility for parts of metro Atlanta to start the day. The fog will stick around through the morning hours.

Chance of rain remains through Saturday

Severe Thunderstorm risk remains low through Friday

Stronger storms may be possible on Saturday

Temperatures will be warmer than normal for winter

