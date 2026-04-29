Delta’s Annual ‘Jet Drag’ raises money for American Cancer Society

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees and corporate partners gathered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday for Delta’s annual ‘Jet Drag’ fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society.

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The event, which began in 2010, challenges teams of 25 people to pull a Delta Boeing 757 a distance of 25 feet as quickly as possible. Organizers say the goal is to complete the pull in under 15 seconds, symbolizing how often someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with cancer.

This year’s event featured about 180 teams from across the country.

“When they started this event, they had like 22 teams that raised $38,000,” one organizer said. “Now it’s grown into Delta’s biggest community event.”

Participants cheered each other on as teams raced to pull the massive aircraft across the tarmac.

“I’m about to pull a Delta jet,” said Lillian Mead, Senior Coordinator of Communication and Engagement for Delta Professional Services. “I have to have all the power that I can just to pull it.”

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Many participants said the event is about more than competition.

“This is so much fun and it feels like you really have the support of everybody,” said participant Shane Jacobson. “Today is all about community. It’s all about energy.”

The event also drew some notable faces, including former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who was spotted taking part in the fundraiser.

For some participants, the cause hits especially close to home.

Two-time cancer survivor Anne Arthur said the event is both emotional and uplifting.

“It’s just a fantastic day,” Arthur said. “People have fun, they get to dance a little bit, they get to raise money, and just celebrate being alive.”

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