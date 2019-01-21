0 Delta, Southwest add flights to Atlanta for Super Bowl

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are adding flights to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Atlanta-based Delta is adding more flights on Friday Feb. 1 before the Super Bowl from Los Angeles and Boston, an additional Boston-Atlanta flight on Saturday Feb. 2, as well as return flights on Monday Feb. 4.

Delta said the additional flights will be on 199-seat Boeing 757s. The airline is also adding flights from Atlanta to New York LaGuardia Airport on Monday after the Super Bowl.

The Monday after the Super Bowl, which airport officials are calling Exodus Day, is expected to set records for traffic at the world’s busiest airport.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta behind Delta, is also adding flights on Friday Feb 1 from Boston, Los Angeles and St. Louis to Atlanta, as well as return flights on Friday Feb. 4.

“These extra flights meet higher demand as fans make plans to follow their teams to Atlanta to watch the biggest football game of the year,” said Southwest’s senior director of network planning Brook Sorem in a written statement.

Additional service will also be offered from Atlanta to New York-LaGuardia the following Monday.

DELTA:

​Friday, Feb. 1 Los Angeles

Departs Arrives

LAX at 9:30 a.m. - ATL at 4:50 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1 Boston

Departs Arrives

BOS at 10:28 a.m. - ATL at 1:24 p.m.

BOS at 5:50 p.m. - ATL at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2 Boston

Departs Arrives

BOS at 10:15 a.m. - ATL at 1:11 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 4 New York-LGA

Departs Arrives

ATL at 10 a.m. - LGA at 12:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 4 Los Angeles

Departs Arrives

ATL at 11:35 a.m. - LGA at 1:37 p.m.

ATL at 1:30 p.m. - LAX at 3:31 p.m.

​Monday, Feb. 4 Boston

Departs Arrives

ATL at 8:15 a.m. - BOS at 10:46 a.m.

ATL at 4:00 p.m. - BOS at 6:31 p.m.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHTS:

On Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, the carrier will field the following nonstop service for fans:

Boston to Atlanta, four flights (an increase of two flights)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Atlanta, two flights (an increase of one flight)

St. Louis to Atlanta, five flights (an increase of one flight)

After the weekend, Southwest has fans covered with even more nonstop options for the trip home. On Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, the carrier will offer the following additional flights:

Atlanta to Boston, four nonstop flights (an increase of two flights)

Atlanta to Los Angeles (LAX), two nonstop flights (an increase of one flight)

Atlanta to St. Louis, five nonstop flights (an increase of one flight)

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

