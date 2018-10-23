Delta prioritized cats over her husband's severe allergies, wife claims

ATLANTA - A family says they cannot believe the way Delta treated them when the airline accommodated cats instead of a paying customer.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona spoke with Jackie Reckline, whose family had first class tickets on a flight to Oklahoma City when a woman boarded with her two cats.
Reckline said that her husband Lewis is severely allergic and they alerted a flight attendant.
Instead of accommodating her family, Reckline said her husband had to take another flight.
"At the moment, it wasn't taken seriously with any regard," Reckline said.
What the family wants others with allergies to know before they book their tickets, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
