DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Waffle House cook shot during an attempted robbery said he just did what he had to do to protect others.
The shooting happened early Monday morning at the Waffle House on Columbia Drive in DeKalb County.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was the first reporter on the scene and spoke to a manager who told her what happened.
She said a man came inside with a gun and demanded cash. During the altercation, her cook was shot.
“My people don’t deserve this,” the manager told Washington through tears.
