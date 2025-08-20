Delta plane loses piece of wing over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A Delta Air Lines flight lost a portion of its wing while flying over Texas on Wednesday night.

Delta Flight 1893 was flying from Orlando International to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

“We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking,” passenger Shanila Arif told CNN. “The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared.”

Video shows the flap dangling behind the wing.

After landing “it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement. “The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.”

CNN reported that there were 62 passengers and six crew members on board and no one was hurt.

