25,000 GA seniors losing health insurance after company put in receivership

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 25,000 Georgia senior citizens are losing their health insurance coverage. Many of them may not even know it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia-based health insurance company Sonder Health Plans has been placed in receivership.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray reported the most important thing for people to know is there will be a special enrollment period for Sonder customers to sign up for new Medicare Advantage plans.

This court order shuts downs Sonder and puts control of its assets in the hands of Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.

“Right now, I’m scared,” said Paulding County resident Fran Cohen.

Cohen only found out she was losing her health insurance because she called Sonder this week to see if the cost of an upcoming mammogram was covered.

“She said, but as of September 30, 2025, Sonder is out of business,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Did I hear correctly?’”

The Cohens are among the thousands of Georgians who have Medicare Advantage plans through Sonder.

In a court order, a Fulton County judge placed Sonder into receivership and liquidation, writing that the company “is not in good standing to offer health insurance”

All Sonder policies are terminated effective Oct. 1.

“I have appointments scheduled for after October. What do I do?” Cohen said.

Georgia’s insurance commissioner says no one will lose their Medicare coverage. A special enrollment period is now open through Oct. 31 for Sonder customers to pick a new Medicare Advantage plan.

The court order finds Sonder was in deep financial trouble - a $47 million deficit.

Sonder touts itself as Georgians serving Georgians, but the Cohens say they have not received any email or letter notifying them about what’s happening

“To find out this way, I think is a, if I could use the term, barbaric,” Cohen said.

Sonder CEO Suzanna Roberts told Channel 2 in an email that the development stems from insufficient capital reserves, not from operational shortcomings.

“While we have not met the state’s reserve requirements, our day-to-day operations remain strong and stable,” she said. “Our team is working tirelessly with all stakeholders to explore every possible path to secure the necessary capital and preserve the continuity of care and coverage that our members rely on.”

“I’m worried to death,” Cohen said. “I can’t afford to be without coverage.”

Sonder’s CEO says they are working to stabilize the business, but the court order makes it clear they are barred from doing business.

The insurance commissioner is now the liquidator in charge of the company. King’s office says no one will lose coverage here. If people do not go and sign up for a new health plan, they will be automatically enrolled in a similar Medicare Advantage program.

Sonder customers can find information on how to enroll in replacement plans online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group