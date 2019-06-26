Delta is letting passengers cancel flights to the Dominican Republic after a string of tourist deaths.
Delta Airlines is based in Atlanta.
We’re breaking down the details for passengers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Just last week, an eleventh American died in the Caribbean nation.
Tainted alcohol may be to blame for some of the deaths.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}