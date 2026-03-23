DeKalb schools closure list: Parents can weigh in at next meeting tonight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents will have a chance to weigh in on a school district’s plan that could affect thousands of students.

DeKalb County School announced on Friday its latest proposal to close or repurpose over two dozen schools across the district.

There will be a community input session on Monday at 6 p.m. at Lakeside High School.

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LIST OF POSSIBLE CLOSURES (AS OF MARCH 20)

Elementary Schools

Brockett (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Browns Mill (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Canby Lanes (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Columbia (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Evansdale (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Fairington (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Flat Shoals (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Henderson Mill (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Kelly Lake (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Kinsgley (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

McClendon (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Midvale (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Oak Grove (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Oakview (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Redan (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Robert Shaw Theme (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Rowland (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Stone Mill (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Stone Mountain (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Toney (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Woodridge (Proposed to close or be repurposed)

Ashford Park (Proposed to convert to ELC)

Bob Mathis (Proposed to convert to ELC)

Ronald E McNair Discover Learning Academy (Proposed to convert to ELC

Cedar Grove (Proposed to convert to middle school)

Vanderlyn ES (Proposed to convert to high school annex)

Rock Chapel Elementary and Stoneview Elementary are not on the closure list for the second scenario.

Middle Schools

Cedar Grove (Proposed convert to elementary school)

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