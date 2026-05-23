DeKalb motorcycle officer hurt in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb PD said an officer was hurt in a crash Saturday.

Police said the crash happened at Glenwood Road near Interstate 285.

The officer received minor injuries in the crash and is expected to be OK, DeKalb PD said. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Details of the crash are under investigation. It’s not certain if anyone else was injured in the crash.

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