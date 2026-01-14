DeKalb firefighter released from Shepherd Center after losing leg in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter received a heartwarming sendoff after she was discharged from the Shepherd Center on Tuesday.

On Dec. 5, Eboni Kennedy and other DeKalb County firefighters were responding to a call when they crashed on Rockbridge Road. The crew lost control of their fire truck, overcorrected and jack-knifed into a ditch.

Kennedy had to be rushed to the hospital. She survived the crash but had to have multiple surgeries, including getting her left leg amputated, and was taken to the Shepherd Center for rehabilitation.

After weeks of treatment and therapy, Kennedy was released from the Shepherd Center and had an army of support behind her.

“During a special recognition, staff acknowledged her hard work and perseverance in achieving this significant accomplishment. Eboni expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her journey and shared that she is looking forward with optimism to the next chapter of her life,” the DeKalb County Fire Department wrote.

If you would like to donate to Kennedy’s GoFundMe, click here.

