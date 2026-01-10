Beloved Goodwill greeter retires after 28 years of kindness

SMYRNA, Ga. — Along South Cobb Drive at the Smyrna Goodwill, there’s a gentle soul spreading goodwill.

“How are you feeling today? Good to have you,” Goodwill Greeter Roger Jones told customers as they walked in.

Roger has a motto: “Being sweet to the customers.”

Longtime co-worker Keosha Smith says Roger touches hearts.

“Every guest who comes in this store loves him,” Smith told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Co-worker Carol Wey said Roger has a way with people.

“His love. His compassion. It’s what makes him special,” Wey said.

Jennier Collier-Johnston has shopped here for 28 years.

“We consider Roger part of our extended family,” Collier-Johnston said.

On Friday, the family threw Roger a surprise retirement party.

“Today is Roger Jones Day at Goodwill,” his friends cheered.

Goodwill has a long history of providing training and employment for people with disabilities.

Roger was living in a group home when he was first hired, but in time, he got his own apartment. Now, he’s ending a 28-year career of kindness in style.

Roger said he’ll be back around to visit as often as he can.

He has a lot of friends here, and he said friends are forever.

“I love the people. I love the work. This job has been a blessing to me,” Jones said.

