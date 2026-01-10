Beloved Goodwill greeter retires after 28 years of kindness

SMYRNA, Ga. — Along South Cobb Drive at the Smyrna Goodwill, there’s a gentle soul spreading goodwill.
“How are you feeling today? Good to have you,” Goodwill Greeter Roger Jones told customers as they walked in.
Roger has a motto: “Being sweet to the customers.”
Longtime co-worker Keosha Smith says Roger touches hearts.
“Every guest who comes in this store loves him,” Smith told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.
Co-worker Carol Wey said Roger has a way with people.
“His love. His compassion. It’s what makes him special,” Wey said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Restaurant open since 1955 shutting down over ‘unprofessional’ Georgia county employee
- Chick-fil-A giving away free food for a year to celebrate 80 years in business
- Father, daughter found dead ‘deep in woods’ in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say
Jennier Collier-Johnston has shopped here for 28 years.
“We consider Roger part of our extended family,” Collier-Johnston said.
On Friday, the family threw Roger a surprise retirement party.
“Today is Roger Jones Day at Goodwill,” his friends cheered.
Goodwill has a long history of providing training and employment for people with disabilities.
Roger was living in a group home when he was first hired, but in time, he got his own apartment. Now, he’s ending a 28-year career of kindness in style.
Roger said he’ll be back around to visit as often as he can.
He has a lot of friends here, and he said friends are forever.
“I love the people. I love the work. This job has been a blessing to me,” Jones said.
©2026 Cox Media Group