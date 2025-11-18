Would-be robber identified after being killed in gunfight at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A gunfight at a DeKalb County gas station on Monday night left one man dead and another injured.

Police told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that it appears two men tried to rob a customer as he left the store. The two men shot at the customer, and he shot back, killing one of them. The other ran away.

Investigators have identified the would-be robber as Tristyn Mays, 19.

The surviving victim was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to recover and will not face charges.

The owner of the gas station, Shehzaad Mohammed, shared a video of the deadly shooting with Channel 2 Action News.

“Nothing like this has ever happened. This is unusual. This is unexpected,” said Mohammed.

Once the shooting stops, you can see a woman get out of her car and run for cover inside the store.

Police have not commented on the second suspect.

