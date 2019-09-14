Woman's body found in burning car, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside a burning car, authorities said, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Officers found the body late Friday while responding to a call about a vehicle fire in the 4200 block of Riverlake Way, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer said.
"Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the vehicle," he said.
It isn't clear who the woman is or how she died, police said, and the DeKalb medical examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact DeKalb police
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
