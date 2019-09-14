  • Woman's body found in burning car, police say

    By: Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside a burning car, authorities said, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

    Officers found the body late Friday while responding to a call about a vehicle fire in the 4200 block of Riverlake Way, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer said. 

    "Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the vehicle," he said.

    It isn't clear who the woman is or how she died, police said, and the DeKalb medical examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact DeKalb police

    This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories