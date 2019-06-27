Woman thanks postal worker who saved her life after she fell in front yard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 79-year-old woman finally got a chance to publicly say thank you to the postal worker who saved her life.
Mabel Walls was outside working in the front yard of her DeKalb County home in March when she slipped and fell onto a decorative lawn ornament, nearly splitting her foot in two.
Walls lives in a cul-de-sac and yelled out for help, but no one heard her. Then her mailman, Mark Palmer, came by. He quickly rushed to her, called 911 and then stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Paramedics said if Palmer hadn’t gotten there when he did, she might have died from loss of blood.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there for the emotional moment. The must-watch video and Walls message to Palmer, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia city reinstates curfew for anyone under 17
- Former teacher's assistant accused of killing boyfriend found not guilty
- 7 people hurt in drive-by shooting
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}