Woman sentenced in high-speed crash that killed Decatur kindergartener

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth woman has been convicted in connection with a 2018 crash that killed a 5-year-old Decatur boy, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, a jury found Michelle Wierson, 59, guilty but mentally ill of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and guilty of reckless driving in the death of Miles Jenness.

The crash happened around 5:13 p.m. on September 27, 2018, at the intersection of Midway Road and South Candler Street in Decatur. Police said Miles and his father, Sam Jenness, were stopped at a red light when Wierson rear-ended their vehicle while driving an SUV.

Authorities determined Wierson was traveling 51 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour residential zone and did not appear to apply her brakes before impact.

The force of the crash pushed both vehicles across the intersection and into a grassy area. A third vehicle was also hit, causing airbags to deploy, though those occupants were not seriously injured.

Sam Jenness suffered a head laceration and briefly lost consciousness. When he regained awareness, he found his son unconscious and pinned between the back seat and the front passenger seat, despite being properly restrained in a car seat.

Neighbors and bystanders helped remove Miles from the vehicle and attempted lifesaving measures. He was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where doctors determined his brain and spinal injuries were not survivable. Miles died two days later, on September 29, 2018.

Investigators said Wierson was initially calm after the crash but became combative when an off-duty DeKalb County Police Department officer arrived. DeKalb County police and MARTA police arrested her. She was later taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

At trial, defense attorneys argued Wierson experienced a psychotic break at the time of the crash and believed God told her her daughter was in danger and needed saving. Jurors ultimately determined she was mentally ill but still criminally responsible for her actions.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Wierson to 15 years, with five years to be served in custody and the remaining 10 years on probation.

As part of her sentence, Wierson will be evaluated and treated by the Department of Corrections in accordance with the guilty but mentally ill verdict. Once released, she is prohibited from driving during her probation and must comply with ongoing medical and mental health requirements for the duration of her sentence.

