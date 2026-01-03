Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on busy DeKalb highway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving multiple vehicles in DeKalb County has left one person dead, according to police.
DeKalb County police say the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Saturday along Highway 78 east near Mountain Industrial Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found several vehicles damaged at the scene.
A woman died from her injuries at the scene, according to DKPD. Her age and identity were not released.
Investigators believe the crash may have been caused by a wrong-way driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
