Woman in critical condition, another pistol-whipped after shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were injured during an early morning shooting in DeKalb County.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, DeKalb County police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Northlake Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said there was another woman who had been pistol-whipped. She suffered minor injuries.

Their identities were not released.

DKPD said, at this time, no suspects are in custody. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by sending a tip to DKPD through the Tip411 app or by texting ‘DKPD’ to 847411, followed by the tip.

