Woman came to pick up car after DeKalb driver arrested. Then she got arrested, too

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who attempted to do a good deed for another person has now found herself behind bars.

Last Wednesday, DeKalb County police were alerted to an SUV linked to a felony shoplifting incident.

Officers found and stopped the car on N. Decatur Road and N. Decatur Lane and confirmed the driver had active felony warrants.

According to DKPD, while on scene, a woman came to get the car, only to be found wanted herself on an aggravated battery charge.

The two were arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. Their ages and identities were not released.

“Another great example of how DKPD technology and teamwork keep our community safe,” the department said.

