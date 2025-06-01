2 accused of trying to smuggle fake cash, drugs during attempted contraband drop at GA prison

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after officials said they caught them trying to smuggle contraband into a Georgia prison.

Recently, the Georgia Department of Corrections made two arrests during a contraband attempt at Macon State Prison. Their ages and identities were not released.

It appeared the suspects used reusable grocery bags to hide the items.

Officials said they found the following items:

2,299 grams of marijuana

19,956 grams of tobacco

32 cell phones

12 charger blocks

31 charging cables

Pair of earbuds

USB drive

Five vapes

A pair of shoes

A wallet containing $420 in suspected fake $20 bills and $143 in real cash

"Contraband behind the wire is an ongoing battle inside our facilities. Thanks to our GDC staff and law enforcement partners who work tirelessly as they battle contraband daily," the GDOC said.

