‘We will not be deterred:’ DeKalb DA to seek new indictment for officers in unarmed shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The district attorney’s office dropped charges against two DeKalb County police officers who shot and killed a man in his home.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the case against former officer Russell Mathis and Officer Jordan Vance will be re-presented to a new grand jury.

“We believe the evidence against these officers is clear and we will not be deterred as we seek justice for Marando Salmon and his loved ones,” the spokesperson said.

The DA’s office dropped the charges for what they called an abundance of caution and to avoid potential legal issues at trial or on appeal. A judge approved the request Friday.

Mathis and Vance were indicted in 2024 by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of reckless conduct. Mathis also faced a felony involuntary manslaughter charge.

Salmon was shot and killed by the two officers while sitting in his Stone Mountain house in November 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Mathis and Vance were responding to a call about a stolen car parked in the home’s driveway on Autumn Crest Court.

RELATED STORIES:

When they first got to the home, they knocked on the door. It swung open so they walked inside, finding Salmon in the bedroom.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police identified themselves and issued commands, but Salmon did not comply.

Instead, they said he threw an item at them and reached for a nearby handgun. Salmon was shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

A GBI report in December 2022 said that Salmon was never seen touching a firearm, though a gun was recovered from the room he was in.

Explaining the initial indictments, Boston said body cam footage of the incident allowed them to see “exactly what happened.”

“In a matter of seconds, Officer Mathis opened fire, shooting and killing Mr. Salmon,” Boston added.

The officers later turned themselves in at the DeKalb County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group