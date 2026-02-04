WATCH: Frantic 911 sparks drone-assisted police chase in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A dramatic police response involving dashcam footage and aerial drone video led to the quick arrest of a suspect following a reported stabbing that happened last month in Brookhaven.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brookhaven police said officers received a frantic 911 call on Jan. 11 from a person reporting they had been stabbed inside a home. Investigators said the injury occurred during an apparent domestic dispute.

“When seconds count, we respond from every angle, the department said.

Officers immediately rushed to the scene while the department’s Drone First Responder unit was launched to assist from the air. Within minutes, the drone arrived over the home and captured video of a black car leaving the home.

Police say that aerial footage, along with dashcam video from patrol vehicles, shows the suspect trying to speed away from officers.

“The suspect thought he could outrun us. He was wrong,” the department said.

A brief chase followed through Brookhaven streets before the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a light post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect was taken into custody and later transported to the DeKalb County Jail after being evaluated by medical personnel at a local hospital.

The victim was also taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.

Brookhaven police credited the quick response of officers and the use of modern technology to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group