WATCH: Brookhaven police stop serial car burglars in their tracks

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Five suspects were arrested after police said they broke into several cars at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 13, Brookhaven officers were called to Avana Uptown apartments on Clairmont Road after reports of people looking into car windows in the parking garage.

As officers arrived, two cars inside the parking garage tried to drive away. However, one was immediately blocked and the other car was swarmed by police, according to authorities.

Bodycam video shows the moment officers arrested the five suspects. Four adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.

Investigators said the suspects were involved in several vehicle break-ins in Brookhaven and across metro Atlanta.

The BPD said two handguns were found, one reported stolen in Flowery Branch and another that had been illegally converted to fire as an automatic weapon, as well as a key programmer used to steal vehicles with push-button ignitions.

Authorities also said the gray Infiniti was being stolen when stopped by police. A second vehicle was stolen from a neighboring apartment complex earlier in the night by the same crew in the white Cadillac, according to investigators.

