Wanted felon arrested after traffic stop over fake tag, pursuit, GSP says

ATLANTA — A wanted felon was arrested Friday night after a police pursuit was stopped and the suspect tracked to a neighborhood, Georgia State Patrol said.

Georgia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers started a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Camaro with a fake tag on Interstate 20 near Flat Shoals Road, police said.

During the stop, the driver provided a false name and date of birth before the officers identified him as a wanted felon.

Police told the suspect to get out the vehicle, but he drove away from the scene at high speeds.

Police pursued him on I-20 West and onto Moreland Avenue, where officers had to call off the chase because of the presence of an unrestrained child in the front passenger seat, GSP said.

After the pursuit was ended, the suspect drove into a residential area, specifically to the intersection of Toney Drive and Glendale Drive, where he parked and turned off the vehicle’s lights.

The Atlanta Police Aviation Unit continued to track the suspect, who later arrived at a home on Chestnut Hill Circle, surrounded by law enforcement units from GSP, DeKalb County PD and

Following announcements made over the vehicle PA system, the suspect eventually got out the vehicle and surrendered.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and taken to Dekalb County Jail, where he awaits further legal proceedings, GSP said.

