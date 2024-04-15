Video captures moment man robbed at gunpoint trying to buy car off Facebook marketplace in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moment a Florida man in town to buy a car off Facebook Marketplace was chased and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is also charged in several other similar robberies. Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was outside the DeKalb County Jail where that suspect is now locked up.

The suspect, Regi Knight, is accused of trying to sell a 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

The car attracted out-of-town buyers, many of whom had cash.

Javier Pelletier lives in Florida but drove to DeKalb County after seeing the Facebook ad. He had a dashcam on his truck capturing the moments he pulled up to a home on Chesnut Hill Circle.

Moments later, a masked man came towards his car with a gun.

“I’m not going to die over money,” Pelletier said.

