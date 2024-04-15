Georgia pastor and car dealer accused of stealing identities, defrauding customers now in custody

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have arrested a Georgia pastor accused of defrauding customers at a car dealership that he owns.

Earlier this month, Athens-Clarke County police put out an alert for Reveckeyo “R.A.” Hill, who had warrants for theft by deception and identity fraud. Jail records show that Hill was booked on April 11.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hill was the focus of a previous Channel 2 Action News investigation in May 2023.

Channel 2 consumer investigative reporter Justin Gray learned that Hill was previously convicted of identity theft and other charges in Elbert County.

In Clarke County, Hill is accused of committing several crimes through his dealership H and P Auto Broker.

“He will use people’s real identity, who bought a car with him in the past. He’ll use their identity to register vehicles in their name without their knowledge,” Athens-Clarke County Police Detective Nathaniel Franco told Gray in May 2023.

People like Evette Strickland’s late husband who she told Gray that he owed $70,000 on a truck he never received.

“(If) Someone’s a pastor, you would think they were … they would lead you in the right direction and not take money from you,” Strickland said.

“I wish nothing bad on him, but I just fear how people just hurt other people,” customer Stephanie Dowdy said.

Dowdy is another one of Hill’s alleged victims. She told Channel 2 that woke up one morning, saw her car was gone and that someone had stolen it.

It was actually repossessed. She won a civil judgment against Hill.

“I was paying him the money, but he wasn’t paying the loan company,” Dowdy said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hill agreed to sit down on camera with Gray to talk about the allegations being lodged against him. Gray worked for weeks to get Hill to agree to an interview.

“We just want a fair investigation, be fair,” Hill said.

Hill’s attorney said they would not talk about that Athens criminal investigation and charges.

“I think you guys are used to dealing with people that run from you guys. I’m not intimidated by you guys,” Hill said.

Hill told Gray that he has proof that all his deals are legit -- paperwork and audio recordings. But he and his attorney declined to provide show Gray with that proof.

Hill filed an appeal for his charges in Elbert County. As of Monday, record shows that Hill remains in the Clarke County jail with no bond.

Georgia pastor and car dealer accused of stealing identities, defrauding customers On top of being a pastor and car dealer, a long list of alleged victims claim he’s also something else -- a career criminal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group