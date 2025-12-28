Vehicles damaged by gunfire in DeKalb County neighborhood

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating after several vehicles were damaged by gunfire in a neighborhood Saturday night.

Around 6:50 p.m, DeKalb County police said they responded to a reported shooting in the 13000 block of Fairington Ridge Circle, which is at a condo community in Lithonia.

Though a caller said someone had been shot, officers said they couldn’t find a shooting victim.

Officers did find several vehicles shot throughout the 5000, 6000 and 13000 blocks of Fairington Ridge Circle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

