DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A tree trimmer died Saturday after he became tangled in wires 50 feet high in a tree in Dekalb County, firefighters say.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the scene, where a neighbor said an accident left the man hanging upside-down for nearly two hours. Crews worked frantically to pull him out of the tree, but it was too late, the neighbor said.
The accident happened on Pleasant Forest Dr.
A work truck at the scene belongs to Perez G. Tree Services. The victim has only been identified as a 26-year-old man from Guatamala. Officials are still working to notify his family.
Officials say they believe the worker's death was an accident, but they are still investigating.
We're talking to witnesses and working to learn exactly what happened, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
