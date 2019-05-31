Toddler rescued from drowning by sister, cop goes home from hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 3-year-old girl who was saved from nearly drowning in an apartment pool by her sister and a nearby police officer headed home from the hospital Friday.
Kali Dallis was in the pool on a float at her Chamblee apartment complex May 15 when she suddenly went underwater.
Video shows the moments her 10-year-old sister, Jayla Dallis, realized she was drowning and raced to get her out of the pool. A nearby police officer also rushed to the scene and was able to help revive the toddler.
Dallis spent two weeks recovering at Children's Hospital of Atlanta.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings talked to Dallis' mom about how the family plans to move forward after the scary accident.
